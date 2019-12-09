Jacqueline "Jackie" L. (Miller) Hollister, 84, of Lancaster, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Lancashire Hall. She was the loving wife of the late Ronald Lee Hollister, who died in 1981. Her soulmate and companion of thirty-one years, Jim Griffith, of Lancaster, survives.
A retired LPN, Jackie had worked at various Lancaster County Nursing Homes including Hamilton Arms, the former Duke Convalescent, Whitehall, and Heisey's. In later years, she had worked at her church.
Born November 15, 1935, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John William Miller and Dorothea C. (Dirk) Miller, and was the foster daughter of the late Ruth Parmer. A Christian, Jackie was an active long-time member of Lancaster First Assembly of God.
Surviving are her children: Dolly L., married to Larry Benedict, Chuck L. Rhoads, Kim M., married to Jim McPhail, and Rona, married to Kevin Booth; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and five siblings: Nancy, married to Byron Lawrence, Jack, Ronnie, Victor, and Brian Miller. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Penny L. Alexander, two grandchildren: Keat Keller and Charles Rhoads, Jr., and four siblings: Scott, Herb, Terry, and Barry Miller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Lancaster First Assembly of God, 1020 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. NOTE: There will be no visitation prior to the funeral service. However, the family will receive friends immediately following the service. The casket will be closed. Interment will be held privately in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Jackie's memory to a Hospice of one's choice.
www.scheidfuneralhome.com
