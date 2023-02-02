Jacqueline J. "Jacqui" Fittery, 51, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Barbara (Hartman) Garbrick, wife of Thomas of Elizabethtown and the late David Jean Portner. Jacqui was the wife of Neil Fittery with whom she celebrated 25 years of marriage.
Jacqui was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School class of 1989. She was employed by Hershey Medical Center as a Licensed Practical Nurse, a profession she truly loved. Jacqui enjoyed trips to the beach especially Crystal Beach. Jacqui also enjoyed socializing with her friends anywhere she could. Most of all she cherished the time she spent with her family especially with her sons.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Neil, are two sons, Brock Fittery, husband of Angela and Garret Fittery all of Manheim; a grandson, Lucas Fittery and one on the way; two brothers, Doug Portner, husband of Susan of Anapolis, MD and Chad Garbrick of Elizabethtown; Father-in-law, Herman Fittery of Manheim; In laws, Kandi Gibble, wife of Randy of Manheim, Larry Fittery, husband of Heather of Manheim, and Gary Fittery, husband of Jennifer all of Manheim; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Charlotte Fittery.
A memorial service honoring Jacqui's life will be held at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Rd., Manheim, PA 17545 on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again on Saturday at the church after the service. There is no greeting before the service on Saturday. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com