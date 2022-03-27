Jacqueline F. Ort

Jacqueline Faye (Sterner) Ort, 87 passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Luther Acres in Lititz. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Ort, who passed away in 2008, to whom she was married for 53 years.
Jackie was born in West York on June 7, 1934, the daughter of the late Paul Sterner, Jr. and Ruth A. (Mathias) Sterner. She retired from Lancaster General Hospital where she worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 25 years.
Jackie's greatest love was spending time with her family. She was an avid reader, gardener, loved her pets and watching the birds visit her many birdfeeders. She loved to sing, listen to music and attend concerts.
She is survived by a son, David E. Ort and his wife Tamara of Lancaster; two daughters, Sharon A. Schaeffer and her husband Michael of Lancaster and Susan M. and her husband John Dougherty of Florida; four grandchildren, Jennifer DeBlase and her husband Andrew, Christopher Schaeffer, Steven Head, and Ryan Ort; a great-granddaughter, Isabella DeBlase; and a sister, Phyllis Sterner of Columbia.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 Pleasure Rd., in Lancaster, with a visitation from 10:30 -11 a.m. Her pastor, The Reverend Robin Fero will be officiating at the service. Burial will be private in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Luther Care Benevolent Fund, www.luthercare.org Masonic Village Hospice www.masonicvillagehospice.org or Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff who cared for their mother during her five years at Luther Acres and to the staff of Masonic Village Hospice. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com www.HeffnerCare.com