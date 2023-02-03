Jacqueline E. "Jackie" Bowers

Jacqueline "Jackie" E. Bowers, 73, of East Earl, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Hahnstown to the late Rufus and Marian (Parson) Foltz and was the wife of Ronnie W. Bowers, with whom she just celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Jackie was a homemaker. She loved life, people, and having all attention on her. She also enjoyed puzzles, shopping, and was a big fan of Elvis.
In addition to her husband, Jackie is survived by a son, Marc Bowers of Clay; three grandchildren, Alyssa Bowers of York, Chloe Bowers of Ephrata and Cayden Bowers of Ephrata; a sister, Karen Ulrich of New Holland, and two sisters-in-law, Karen Foltz and Susan Foltz.
She was preceded in death by a son, Craig A. Bowers, and two brothers, Terry Foltz and Barry Foltz.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 1 to 2 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM, with Pastor David Mumma officiating. Interment will take place in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in Jackie's memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »