Jacqueline D. Rearich, 88, formerly of Lititz, PA, entered into eternity on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Earl V. and Kathryn (Getz) Dissinger. She was married on July 5, 1953, to the late Thomas P. Rearich, Jr., who passed away in April of 2020.
Jacqueline was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church and a 1951 graduate of Lititz High School. She retired from Warner-Lambert of Lititz. She will always be remembered for her excellent cooking and attending craft shows. She enjoyed spending time reading and traveling with her husband. Jacqueline was also a devoted fan of the Warwick Midget Football League where she helped with concessions and fundraising.
Jacqueline is survived by three sons, Dean T., husband of Robin Bartholomew Rearich, of Ephrata, Bret G. Rearich of Lititz, and Craig T. Rearich of Ephrata; two grandchildren, Jenna L. Rearich and Brent T., husband of Malorie Rearich and their three children, Dillen Hartman, Bentley Rearich, and Cassidy Rearich and one sister, Virginia Sipe. In addition to her husband, Thomas, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Gary Sipe.
Jacqueline’s family expresses their appreciation for the 6th floor staff at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for everything they did for Jacqueline and the care they provided during her stay.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jacqueline D. Rearich, as well as her husband Thomas P. Rearich, Jr., will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11 AM at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543 with Fr. James O’Blaney as Celebrant. There will be no public viewing. Interment will follow in Lititz Moravian Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Lititz Meals on Wheels, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
