Jacqueline D. Achey

Jacqueline D. "Jackie" Achey, 89, of Manheim died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, January 15, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Grace Randler May. She was the loving wife of the late Ray C. Achey who died in 2012. In her earlier years, Jackie worked at the former Noggles Garment Factory and Rimar, both in Manheim. She was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim. An avid bowler, Jackie and her husband enjoyed His and Hers Bowling League, Manheim. Most of all, Jackie was passionate about her family and loved to spend time with them.
Surviving are two sons: Jeffrey D. husband of Judy Tarker Achey and Wayne M. husband of Suzanne M. Evans Achey both of Manheim; two daughters: Karen LaRae wife of James Schompert of Bloomsburg and Gail Susan wife of Charles E. Ruhl of Manheim; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Makenna Grace and a brother, Eugene Irvin.
Funeral services for Jackie will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Ruhl's United Methodist Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Jackie's memory to Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Mission Outreach Fund, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com