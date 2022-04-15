Jacqueline A. Jones

Jacqueline A. "Jackie" Jones, 69, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Levi and Jennie Condell Bullock. She was the loving wife of the late Gary C. Jones who passed away in 2000.
Jackie worked as a mill operator at Arconic, Lancaster for over 40 years. She was a member of Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church, Lancaster.
Surviving is a daughter, Katelyn J. wife of Marcus Joe of York, two grandchildren, Adohnis and Khaiper, two brothers, David husband of Rustie Bullock of Georgia, Michael husband of Dawn Bullock of Lancaster and a sister, Marie Bullock of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Bullock.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jackie's Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
