Jacquelin Ann Cooper Kurtz of Narvon passed away on Friday May 21, 2021 in Reading, PA. Born on September 4, 1946 in West Chester to John and Florence Cooper, Jackie enjoyed 56 years of marriage to Larry G. Kurtz, Sr.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Sherry Nuse (Rick), Debbie Kurtz (Donnie Scamuffa) and Larry Kurtz, Jr. (Valerie). 12 grandchildren, Jerry Kurtz (Sonya), Christopher Nuse (Morgan), Corey Nuse (Chelsea), Daniel Scamuffa, Derrick Scamuffa, Troy Scheller, Cody Kurtz, David Weaver, Jonathan Weaver, Rebecca Weaver, Bently Kurtz and Trystan Kurtz. Seven great-grandchildren, Angela, Brielle, Junior, Owen, Dimitry, Athena, June and Artemis. Three siblings, Dorothy, Linda and Harry. Jackie is preceded in death by her parents, brother, John Cooper, Jr and the littlest angel Brynnlee Nuse.
Jackie enjoyed every second spent with her family as well as doing puzzles, hosting picnics and holiday gatherings and camping. On a Saturday, you could find Jackie talking on the phone to family and friends while enjoying a Budweiser.
Jackie was always the life of the party and in keeping with her vibrant spirit, there will be a celebration of life on May 29, 2021. For details, please contact the family.
