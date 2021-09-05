Surrounded by her family, Jacomyntje "Conny" Nichols, age 81, passed into eternity future on Friday, September 3, 2021 at The Hospice and Community Care Center in Mount Joy, PA. Born in Vlaardingen, The Netherlands, in 1939, Conny lived with fresh memories of a Nazi occupied Holland. Married for 60 years to Bernard "Nick" Nichols, Conny lived an adventurous lifestyle moving 20+ times all over the world. Learning art on her Dad's lap, Conny became an internationally accomplished artist having taught students throughout Europe.
Conny was preceded in death by her father Maarten VanDijk, her Mom Jacomyntje VanHulsentop, and her only sister, Maria Wyatt of Lake Granbury, TX. Conny is survived by her husband Bernard, son Mardi Nichols of Manchester, TN, daughter Jocelyn Knight of Lititz, PA, and Jennifer Gehman of Harrisburg, PA, as well as three grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Conny's passion was to create, always giving credit to her creator.
Burial services will be private with interment at Fort Indiantown Gap. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »