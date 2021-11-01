Jacob Z. Stoltzfus, age 54, died unexpectedly on October 29, 2021. He was a produce farmer and member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He was the husband of Katie Stoltzfus and the son the late Daniel and Mary Stoltzfus.
He is also survived by his children Levi, Jonas, Mary Martha and Allen Lee Stoltzfus; siblings Annie Stoltzfus, Amos (Ruth) Stoltzfus, Fannie (Leon) Fisher, John (Lydia) Stoltzfus, Emanuel (Susie) Stoltzfus, Issac (Martha) Stoltzfus, Katie (Levi) Stoltzfus and brother-in-law, Ben (Annie) King.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Sadie King and Sarah Stoltzfus.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, PA. Funeral service will be Monday, November 1 at 9:00AM (EST) at the home of Daniel Flaud, 15734 Burnt Mill Road, Newburg, PA 17240.
