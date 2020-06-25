Jacob S. Stoltzfus, 75, of 33 Colonial Rd., Gordonville, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Amos M. and Katie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Mary Anne Dienner Stoltzfus. A retired farmer, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 7 children, Samuel married to Marian King Stoltzfus, Narvon, Lester married to Leah Fisher Stoltzfus, Gordonville, Barbara married to Daniel Beiler, New Holland, Esther married to Reuben Riehl, Honey Brook, Amos married to Sally Lapp Stoltzfus, Quarryville, Rebecca married to John Mark Zook, Narvon, Susan married to Samuel Beiler, Gordonville; 37 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, John married to Katie Stoltzfus, Lizzie married to Benuel Stoltzfus; Christ married to Priscilla Stoltzfus, Levi married to Sadie Stoltzfus, Fannie married to Alvin Lapp, Mary Petersheim, Stevie married to Malinda Stoltzfus, Amos married to Naomi Stoltzfus, Eli married to Priscilla Lapp, Rebecca married to Daniel Beiler, Rachel married to Gideon Beiler.
He was preceded in death by: a stillborn son; a daughter, Katie; daughter-in-law, Ruth Petersheim Stoltzfus; sister, Katie Lapp; brother-in-law, Dan Petersheim.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Millwood Cemetery, Gap. Furman's – Leola
