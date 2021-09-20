Jacob S. Miller, 16 month old son of Christian L. and Mary Smucker Miller of 70 Oak Road, Kirkwood, passed away at home on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Jacob attended the Old Order Amish Church with his parents.
Surviving are 2 brothers: Levi S. and Samuel F. Miller, grandparents: Samuel F. and Lydia Lapp Miller of Quarryville, Barbara Stoltzfus Smucker of Kirkwood, wife of the late Samuel Smucker, and great-grandparents: Lizzie Miller, Levi and Rachel Lapp, all of Quarryville, Mary Smucker of Gordonville, John and Fannie Stoltzfus of Kirkwood.
Funeral service will take place from 71 Oak Road, Kirkwood, TODAY, Monday, September 20th at 1 p.m. EST. Interment will be in the Ashville Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
