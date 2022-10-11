Jacob S. King, 87, of 243 Becker Rd., Leola, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at home of natural causes. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Samuel and Rachel Stoltzfus King. He was the husband of Sarah E. Fisher King. They were married 64 years last November. A retired farmer, he was a Bishop and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: 10 children, Samuel married to Lydia Lapp King, Gordonville, Verna Mae married to Daniel Esh, Ronks, J. Elam married to Donna Rankin King, Manheim, Rachel Ann married to Eli Stoltzfus, Leola, Jacob S., Jr., married to Rose Lapp King, Narvon, Sylvan married to Ruth Ebersol King, Lititz, Daniel Alvin married to Rose Anna Stoltzfus King, Narvon, Stephen married to Sadie Mae Glick King, David married to Annie Stoltzfus King, Reuben married to Anna Ruth Esh King, all of Leola; 57 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; siblings, Henry S. married to Nancy Riehl King, Levi S. married to Sylvia Lapp King, Alvin married to Naomi Esh King, Rebecca married to John King; and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Beiler King.
He was preceded in death by a son, Emanuel; and siblings, Sadie Zook, Samuel E. Jr., Daniel King; a brother-in-law, John Zook.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. EST Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 from the home of Stephen King, 233 Becker Rd., Leola with viewing there till the service. Interment: Upper Millcreek Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's - Leola.
