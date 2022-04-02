Jacob S. Dienner, age 83, of Gordonville, PA, passed away at his home on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was the husband of Ada K. Stoltzfus Dienner. He was born in Gap, son of the late Gideon S. & Sarah L. Stoltzfus Dienner. He was an active member of the Weavertown Mennonite Church. He was a farmer and founder of Dienner's Country Restaurant of Ronks. He was a member of Gideons International and the Intercourse Fire Company.
Surviving besides his wife are 4 children: Priscilla wife of Daniel Beiler of Mill Hall, PA, John husband of Rosalyn Beiler Dienner of Gordonville, Samuel husband of Mary Miller Dienner of Seneca, SC, Ada Ruth Dienner of Romania, 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, sister Sarah L. wife of the late Samuel Lapp of Leola. He was preceded in death by 11 siblings: John, Andy, Leah, Barbara, Susie, Ike, Abraham, Mary, Daniel, Gideon and Nancy.
Funeral service will take place from the Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, PA, on Monday, April 4th at 10 a.m. with a viewing time from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. There will also be a viewing at Ridgeview Mennonite Church on Sunday, April 3rd, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in the Weavertown Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »