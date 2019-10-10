Jacob R. Glick, of Madisonburg, passed from this life at his home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was 71. Born August 10, 1948 in Bird in Hand, Jacob was a son of the late John E. and Sadie B. "Zook" Glick.
Jacob is survived by two brothers, Leroy E. Glick of Leola, and, David I. Glick of Mill Hall. In addition to his parents, Jacob was preceded in death by one sister, Mary B. Beiler. Visitation at the Glick home until time of funeral services on Thursday. Jacob will be laid to rest in the Elk Creek Amish Cemetery.