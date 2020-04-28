Jacob R. Echternach, Jr., 89, of Maple Farm Nursing Home, formerly of Leola, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born Aug. 14, 1930 in Leola, he was the son of the late Jacob and Mary (Kauffman) Echternach and the husband of the late Joanne (Michaelis).
He was also preceded in death by his sons, Jacob III "Jack" and Joseph "Joe" and his brother, Earle Echternach and sister, Elsie Lowry.
He is survived by: his son, John husband of Judy; daughter-in-law, Shirley; grandchildren, Deborah, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Candice, Eric, Joseph, Megan and Zachary; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Sandy) Echternach; sister, Shirley (Richard) Snodgrass.
He worked for Hubley Toy, and then drove truck for fifty years for Trojan Yacht; his own business; American Paper and retired after ten years of him and Joanne delivering Peterbilt trucks.
GOD BLESS MAPLE FARM!!!
Interment at Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
