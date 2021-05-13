Jacob R. Beiler, 85, died peacefully at his home on May 11, 2021 while under the care of Hospice and Community Care and surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Jacob, better known as Jakey R., was born on March 2, 1936 in New Holland, PA, born to the late John and Lydia (Stoltzfus) Beiler, and was married to the late Emma (Stoltzfus) Beiler for 53 years who preceded him in death in 2010. He is survived by his 4 children: Martha (Beiler) Riehl, married to Amos Riehl; John Beiler, married to Lori (Stoltzfus) Beiler; Freda (Beiler) Lapp, married to Amos Lapp; and David Beiler, married to Keturah (King) Beiler. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Elmer Lee. Jacob has 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, most in the Lancaster area.
He was also preceded in death by all of his brothers and sisters: Susie Esh, Christ Beiler, Anna Mary Beiler, Lena Peachy and John Beiler; his step mother, Barbara (Smoker) Beiler; and his step siblings: Levi King, Katie Fisher, Lizzie King, Lavina Stoltzfus, Eli King, Christian King, and Barbara Stoltzfus.
Jake was a faithful and loving friend, father, grandfather and husband known for his kindness and generosity. He worked for Weaver/Tyson Foods for 42 years and retired to care for his late wife. He was an example to all who knew him of quiet humility and selflessness demonstrated by his desire to give away money, possessions, and even a kidney. While his health was failing for the last 5 years, he continued to show support and love toward his family and friends. He was a founding member of Spring Garden Church where he faithfully attended until his health kept him mostly at home. His kindness and compassion were also shown to many pets during his lifetime. Most recently, his "puppy," Emmy, held a special place in his heart and provided much comfort and companionship.
Family and friends are invited to an outdoor funeral service on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Myers Cemetery on East Eby Road in Leola, PA. Guests will be welcomed for a time of viewing from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, also at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jake's name to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA