Jacob P. King, 70, of Leola, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital, after a brief illness.
He was born in Leola to the late Joel F. and Susie (Petersheim) King and was the husband of Evelyn (Horst) King for 48 years.
Jake was a member of Faith Mennonite Fellowship. He actively served in the ministries of Christian Aid Ministries, Haiti Benefit Auction, and Life Ministries. This work gave him opportunities to travel to many international destinations and missions.
As an entrepreneur, he was instrumental in Groffdale Concrete Walls, Belmont Trailers, Keystone Concrete Products, and Ja-Lyn Developers. Additionally, he was involved in commercial and residential real estate development.
Jake served the Lord in many practical ways, while reaching out to others in generosity. Jake loved his family and grandchildren, to whom he was a mentor and Godly example.
In addition to his wife, Jacob is survived by five children; Joseph, married to Suzanne (Miller) King, Rachelle, married to Anthony Hostetter, Crystal, married to Brian Zeiset, Sheri, married to Jeremy Martin, Wendi, married to Daniel Bollinger; 22 grandchildren; Mackenzie, Austin, Riley, Madison, Grant King; Abby (Padraic Martin), Alea, Alex, AJ Hostetter; Rachel (Kendall Weaver), Jacob, Mariah, Isaiah, Caleb, Annie Zeiset, Luke, Andre, Adam, Levi Martin; Jeznie, Mason, Jacobi Bollinger. Also survived by eight siblings, Sarah King, Bennie King(Mary), Christ King(Teresa), Emma King, Susie King, Annie (late Henry Fisher), Katie (Daniel Beiler), Mary King, and three sisters-in-law, Brenda King, Sue King, Diane King.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four stillborn grandchildren, and four brothers, John, Joel, Menno and Daniel King.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Faith Mennonite Fellowship, 335 N. Line Road, Stevens. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 9 to 10 AM, at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM with Bishop Earl R. Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the Faith Mennonite Fellowship Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jacob's memory may be made to Christian Aid Ministries, PO Box 360, Berlin, OH 44610-0360.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.