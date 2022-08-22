Jacob P. Beiler, age 76, of 1753 Noble Road, Kirkwood, passed away at the home of his daughter, Sadie Kinsinger on Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was the husband of the late Rebecca S. Stoltzfus Beiler. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Levi E. and Rachel Esh Beiler. Surviving are 7 children: Sadie S. wife of Aaron S. Kinsinger of Kirkwood, Levi S. husband of Fannie Riehl of Kirkwood and the late Katie Stoltzfoos Beiler, David S. husband of Barbie Stoltzfus, Rachel S. wife of Elam S. Zook, both of Platville, WI, Annie S. Beiler of Kirkwood, Christ S. husband of Emma King Beiler of Quarryville, Bennie S. husband of Mary Yoder Beiler of Rising Sun, MD, 73 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, 8 siblings: Annie E. Beiler of Quarryville, Elam E. husband of Rebecca King Beiler of Christiana, Ezra E. husband of Bertha Miller Beiler of Loganton, PA, Christ A. husband of Emma Stoltzfus Beiler of Fennimore, WI, Sara E. wife of Marcus B. Beiler of Delta, PA, Lena M. wife of David G. King of Fawn Grove, PA, Alvin E. husband of Fannie Stoltzfoos Beiler of Quarryville, Jonas E. husband of Barbara Smucker Beiler of Ronks. He was preceded in death by an infant son, and 2 daughters: Fannie S. and Katie S. Beiler, 1 brother Levi E. Beiler and 3 grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place at the home of Samuel M. Stoltzfus, 1665 Noble Road, Kirkwood, on Tuesday, August 23, at 9 a.m. EST with interment in Fishers Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home, 1753 Noble Road, Kirkwood, from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
