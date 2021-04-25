Jacob Nieczyporuk, 89, died peacefully, and at peace with God on April 19, 2021
A life well lived. Jake was born in Klevan, Poland in 1932. A survivor of many horrific acts of WWII. After the war was over, his family was given the opportunity to immigrate to Canada. In Canada he met his soon to be bride, Elizabeth (Veres) at a Youth for Christ event. A few years into their marriage, Jake and Elizabeth decided to pursue the American dream and immigrate to the United States. Once they arrived in Pennsylvania, they worked diligently renting tourist rooms in their home to people passing through Lancaster. A few years after getting settled they embarked on their entrepreneurial dream of constructing and operating their 50+ room hotel on Lincoln Highway: The Canadiana Motor Inn.
A devoted husband, father and Papa; Jake loved being surrounded by his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed maintaining his various properties, making sure that the grass was cut ever so perfectly to within a 1/4" of the desired outcome and no weed ever stood a chance survival in one of his flowerbeds. He earned the respect of many for his outstanding work ethic, his family photography skills and his "Mr. Fix It" abilities. If there was a problem around the house, he would find a solution!
Jake never forgot about his roots. He was active in ministering to, and helping with construction of several churches in some of the small towns he grew up in as a child. Those of you who knew him have probably already heard at length about the great work that God is doing through those ministries. He made several trips back to Eastern Europe in his later years. He loved to tell stories of the old country, his life there and how his family learned about the saving power of Christ's death on the cross and how they became believers.
Jake is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth (Veres), his daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Duane Zielonko, his grandchildren: Jacob, Alyssa and Daniel, his sister, Helen Nieczyporuk and sisters-in-law, Violet and Marie Nieczyporuk. He was predeceased by his son, David Nieczyporuk, and his siblings, Stanley, Paul, Olga and Peter.
