Jacob M. Zook, age 82 of 5540 White Oak Road, Paradise, PA, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. He was the husband of the late Annie K. Miller Zook who passed away on June 2, 2020. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Daniel L. and Susie Beiler Zook. Jacob was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 6 children: Sarah M. wife of Amos B. Kauffman of Rising Sun, MD, Daniel L. husband of Sarah King Zook, Stephen M. husband of Sadie Lapp Zook, both of Christiana, Mary K. wife of Amos L. Stoltzfus of Bird in Hand, Christian M. husband of Anna Fisher Zook, Susie A. wife of Christ L. Zook, both of Paradise, 39 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 30 step great-grandchildren, and 6 siblings: Henry B. husband of Lizzie Stoltzfus Zook of Paradise, David B. husband of the late Lydia Ann Beiler Zook of New Holland, Levi B. husband of Sarah Miller Zook of Gap, Daniel S. husband of Malinda Beiler Zook of Gordonville, Lydia B. wife of the late Jacob Stoltzfus of Watsontown, PA, Susie B. Zook of Kinzers.
Services will be private with interment in the Bart Amish Cemetery.
