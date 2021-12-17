Jacob M. Stoltzfus, age 72, of 240 Fulton View Road, Quarryville, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at home. He was the husband of Rachel B. King Stoltzfus. Born in Morgantown, son to the late Benjamin and Anna Mary Lapp Stoltzfus.
Jacob was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 8 children; Christian K. husband of Rachel Beiler Stoltzfus of Fort Plain, NY, Benjamin K. husband of Katie King Stoltzfus of Peach Bottom, Isaac B. husband of Barbara Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Quarryville, Rebecca K. wife of Daniel L. Stoltzfus of Christiana, Jacob K. husband of Malinda Fisher Stoltzfus of Fort Plain, NY, Daniel K. husband of Rachel Zook Stoltzfus of Ephrata, Anna Mary wife of Elmer K. Ebersol of Farmville, VA and Amos K. husband of Mary Huyard Stoltzfus of Farmville, VA, 32 grandchildren, 9 siblings; Fannie L. wife of the late Aaron Swarey of Leola, Sarah F. wife of the late Samuel L. Belier of Mount Hope, WI, Arie L. wife of Bennie C. Yoder of Springs, PA, Daniel F. husband of Sarah Miller Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Joshua L. husband of Emma Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus of Nottingham, Benjamin L. husband of Lydia Ebersol Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Samuel L. husband of Naomi Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Nottingham, Stephen L. husband of Elizabeth Zook Stoltzfus of Pembrook, KY, and Aaron L. husband of Anna Miller Stoltzfus of Quarryville. He was preceded in death by and infant daughter, and siblings, Elias L. Stoltzfus and Malinda L. Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place at the late home, 240 Fulton View Road, Quarryville, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 9 am. Interment will be in Fairmount Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. Arrangements entrusted to Shivery Funeral Home, Inc. Christiana & Paradise.
