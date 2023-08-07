Jacob M. Stoltzfus, age 71, and his wife Annie B. Beiler Stoltzfus, age 70, of 872 Mount Pleasant Road, Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023 as the result of a vehicle accident. Jacob was born in Christiana, son of the late Samuel M. and Katie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. Annie was born in Paradise, daughter of the late Elam H. and Katie L. Beiler Beiler. They were members of the Old Order Amish Church. Surviving are 8 children: Barbara B. wife of Stephen U. Zook of Pequea, Katie B. wife of William S. Fisher of Paradise, Rachel B. wife of Christian U. Esh of Lancaster, Anna B. wife of John S. Smucker of Strasburg, Ruth B. wife of Eli S. Esh of Bird-in-Hand, Esther M. wife of Isaac S. Stoltzfus of Quarryville, Emma B. wife of Jacob M. Esh of Delta, Jacob M. Jr. husband of Rebecca Blank Stoltzfus of Parkesburg, 57 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren. They were preceded in death by a great-grandchild.
Jacob is also survived by 9 siblings: Daniel S. husband of Rebecca Fisher Stoltzfus of WI, Samuel L. husband of Rebecca Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus of Oxford, Amos S. husband of Rachel Lapp Stoltzfus of Nottingham, Annie S. Fisher of IN, Katie S. wife of Benjamin H. Esh of Peach Bottom, John S. husband of Fannie Esh Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Lizzie S. wife of Aaron S. Esh of KY, Benjamin M. husband of Ruth Fisher Stoltzfus, Jonas S. husband of Barbara Esh Stoltzfus both of IN. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Levina S. Glick, Eli S. late husband of Annie Miller Stoltzfus King wife of Christ King of Christiana, Mary S. late wife of Enos K. Lapp husband of Fannie Beiler Lapp of Kirkwood, and an infant brother.
Annie is also survived by 3 siblings: Aaron B. husband of Susie Fisher Beiler of Paradise, Barbara B. Esh of Bird-in-Hand, and Naomi B. wife of Christian E. King of Paradise. She was preceded in death by 7 siblings: Betsie J. late wife of Aaron L. Stoltzfus husband of Annie King Stoltzfus of Conestoga, Elam John late husband of Emma Blank Beiler of Quarryville, Christian F. Beiler, and 4 who were stillborn.
Funeral service will take place at the late home, 872 Mount Pleasant Road, Quarryville, on Wednesday, August 9 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
