Jacob M. King, 78, of 200 S. Red School Rd., Morgantown, entered into rest November 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Daniel and Katie Stoltzfus King. He was the husband of Emma Esh King. A retired farmer, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 9 children, Linda married to Amos Lantz, Jr., Leola, Rachel married to Allen Stoltzfus, Gap, Steven married to Susie Lantz King, Morgantown, Samuel married to Linda Yoder King, Mohnton, Sarah married to Enos Stoltzfus, Narvon, Jacob, Jr. married to Annie Stoltzfus King, Morgantown, Daniel married to Linda Riehl King, Narvon, Barbie married to John Fisher, Strasburg, Naomi Ruth married to Kore Fisher, Strasburg; 58 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are siblings: Samuel married to Mary Ann Stoltzfus King, New Holland, Annie married to Vernon Nissley, McVeytown, Daniel married to Susie King King, Lykens, Jonas married to Rebecca King Speicher King, Gratz, Rebecca married to Sam Esch, Strasburg, Naomi married to Amos Stoltzfus, Loysville; brother-in-law, John Lapp, Loganton. He was preceded in death by: 2 grandchildren, Jason Fisher and a stillborn granddaughter; 2 sisters, Mary Beiler, Lydia Lapp; sister-in-law, Priscilla King; brothers-in-law, Aaron Beiler, Jake Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Mast Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »