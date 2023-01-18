Jacob M. "Jake" Saylor, 79, of Mount Joy, PA, was called to his heavenly home on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born May 3, 1943, in Rapho Township, he was the son of the late Eli and Rhoda (Miller) Saylor.
Jake served in Brethren Volunteer Service for two years, driving truck to pick up clothing and medical supplies for overseas shipment. He traveled through all but five states during that time.
During his life he was employed as a maintenance mechanic by the former Elizabethtown Creamery, Espenshade Farms in Mount Joy and retired from White Oak Mills in Elizabethtown. He enjoyed camping and repairing and re-designing many things. He was a life-long member of Chiques Church of the Brethren, now Chiques Church, where he served in many capacities over the years.
He is survived by his wife Jean Valentine Saylor of 56 years; three children, Kathy Brubaker (David) of Lititz, Barry E. Saylor, and Sharon Saylor, both of Mount Joy; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by nine siblings, Stanley Saylor (Kathryn) of Lancaster, Amelia Greenly (Ken) of Elizabethtown, Leroy Saylor (Rose) of Lititz, Martha Varner of Mount Union, Daniel Saylor (Brenda) of Elizabethtown, Mary Ann Christopher of Elizabethtown, Ruth Shelly (Glen) of Lititz, Irvin Saylor (Teresa) of Rheems, and Eli Saylor, Jr. (Judy) of Ephrata; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Paszkowski, and a brother John Saylor.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, January 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545 with interment to follow in the adjoining cemetery. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Friday evening from 6-8:00 PM and on Saturday morning from 9-10:00 AM. Please omit flowers. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the benevolent fund of Chiques Church. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a livestream of the funeral, go to www.spencefuneralservices.com.
