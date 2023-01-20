Jacob Landon Lapp, three day old son of John Ervin and Martha Fern (Stoltzfus) Lapp was born on January 10, 2023 at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and went to be with Jesus on Friday, January 13, 2023.
Surviving in addition to his parents are three siblings, Lee Jeremiah, Luke Jevon and Grace Nicole, all at home. Grandparents Elmer Lee and Ada Ruth Stoltzfus Lapp, Omar Jay and Priscilla P. Riehl Stoltzfus. Great-grandmother, Lydia Mae Stoltzfus Lapp and Maternal great-grandmothers, Katie A. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus and Priscila Petersheim Riehl.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the home.
The Boyer Family Funeral Home, New Bloomfield, is honored to handle the arrangements for the Lapp Family and the Amish community.
