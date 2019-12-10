Jacob L. Stoltzfus, 78, of 971 Park Rd., Honey Brook, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his home. Born in Honey Brook, he was the son of the late Gideon L. and Naomi Lapp Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Barbara Smoker Stoltzfus. A retired farmer, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 5 children, Isaac E. married to Ada Lantz Stoltzfus, Gideon married to Lavina Esh Stoltzfus, Omar married to Annie Lapp Stoltzfus, David married to Priscilla Fisher Stoltzfus, all of Honey Brook, Rebecca married to Phares Stoltzfus, Jr., Blain; 32 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Daniel married to Rebecca Stoltzfus, John married to Ada Stoltzfus; 3 sisters, Malinda married to Jacob Swarey, Lizzie, Fannie married to Jacob Beiler. He was preceded in death by: brothers-in-law, Daniel Beiler and Amos Blank; a grandson, Jacob Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. with interment following in Stoltzfus Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's – Leola
