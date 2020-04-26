Jacob L. Graeff, 88, went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Janet L. Graeff. Born in Clifton Springs, NY, Jacob worked on the family farm south of Quarryville until starting his own excavating business, then moved on to Andrews Excavating and retired from the company.
In his early years, he enjoyed flying Piper Cubs out of the Oxford Airport. He also enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing and spending time with family at his cabin in Franklin County. Jacob is survived by two sons and one daughter, and their families. Mark D., husband of Michele Graeff of Lancaster; Melissa S., wife of Larry Mutzabaugh of Holtwood, and Brian L. Graeff of Strasburg, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jake's immediate family, Katherine of Quarryville, wife of Louis Herr (deceased); Robert (deceased) husband of Lillian Graeff; Sandra (deceased) wife of Thomas Taylor (deceased); Susan Graeff (deceased).
At Jacob's request, there will be no service. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family. To leave an online Condolence, go to www.CremationLancasterPA.com
