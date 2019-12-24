Jacob L. Flowers, 71 of Columbia, passed away on December 20, 2019. Born in East Donegal Township, he was the son of the late Melvin Charles and Malva Irene Funk Flowers. He is survived by his siblings, Kenneth (Connie) Funk of Wrightsville, Karen L. (Tim) Schickel of Newmanstown, Malva K. (Paul) Hoffman and Margaret (David) Ritzel, both of Elizabethtown, Linda Fready, Stanley (Loretta) Flowers , Jere R. (Linda) Flowers, all of Mount Joy, and Norman A. (Linda) Flowers of Seven Valleys, and several nieces and nephews (he actually had more than a dozen nieces and nephews and a similar number of great nieces and nephews that he was close to). He was preceded in death by a sister Gladys Geib and his brother Donald Flowers.
Jacob proudly served in the US Army from 1966 to 1969, completing two tours of duty in Vietnam. He later worked for K-D Tool of Lancaster and most recently for ITT Engineered Valves in Lancaster. Jacob had a special love for horses and owned several throughout his life. He bred and raised young foals and especially enjoyed Competitive Trail Riding. A generous and loving person, Jake was always ready to lend a helpful hand to family and friends.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations in memory of Jake to Leg Up Farm https://legupfarm.thankyou4caring.org and or Hopes Haven http://www.hopeshaven4life.org/donate would be deeply appreciated. Condolences may be directed to www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »