Jacob K. Stoltzfus, age 74 of 201 Rosedale Road, Christiana, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023. He was the husband of Fannie Smucker Stoltzfus. He was born in Christiana, son of the late Benjamin S. and Rachel King Stoltzfus.
Surviving besides his wife are 8 children: Katie S. wife of Joseph G. Stoltzfus of Christiana, Benjamin S. Stoltzfus of Christiana, Eli S. husband of Anna Esh Stoltzfus of Parkesburg, Rachel S. wife of Sylvan J. Stoltzfus of Christiana, Rebecca S. wife of Gideon S. Kauffman of Mill Hall, Sarah S. wife of Reuben L. Petersheim, Jr. of Quarryville, David J. husband of Barbara Margaret Kauffman Stoltzfus, Christian K. husband of Rachel Ann Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, both of Narvon, 33 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 siblings: Enos K. husband of Sadie King Stoltzfus of Quarryville, and Sarah K. wife of John Fisher of Quarryville. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Annie Fisher, Katie Glick, and Samuel Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place at the late home, 201 Rosedale Road, Christiana, PA 17509, TODAY, Saturday, July 8th at 12 p.m. EST with interment in Fishers Amish Cemetery. Friends may call the late home from time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
