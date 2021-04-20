Jacob K. Stoltzfus, age 96, formerly of Cochranville, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Ontario, Canada at the home of his daughter. He was the husband of Suvilla B. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus who passed away on July 13, 1991. He was born in Morgantown, son of the late John F. & Mary Kauffman Stoltzfus. He was a member of Mine Road Amish Mennonite Church of Kinzers, where in the past he served as Pastor from 1969-2010. He was a lifelong dairy farmer in the Oxford area. He had a strong interest in missions and served on various mission committees and boards.
Surviving are 5 children: Barbara S. wife of Benuel S. Smucker of New Holland, J. Omar husband of Carol Kauffman Stoltzfus of Gap, Alvin S. Stoltzfus of Paradise, Melvin S. Stoltzfus of Cochranville, Kathryn S. wife of Darrell Nisly of Ontario, Canada, 28 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, 6 siblings: John U. Stoltzfus of Morgantown, Lydia Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, Aaron K. husband of Susie Beiler Stoltzfus of Dundee, NY, Priscilla wife of Christ Stoltzfus of Lewisburg, PA, Sarah wife of Eli King of New Holland, David F. husband of Priscilla Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Morgantown. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, a great-granddaughter and 7 siblings: Katie Smucker, Henry U. Stoltzfus, Amos Stoltzfus, Anna Stoltzfus, Malinda Stoltzfus, Benuel husband of Katie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, and Mary wife of Sam Ebersol of Chambersburg, PA.
There will be a viewing at Pequea Amish Mennonite Church, 115 Blank Road, Narvon, on Thursday, April 22nd from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will take place at the Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Friday, April 23rd at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Mine Road Amish Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Penn Valley Christian Retreat, 180 Penn Valley, McVeytown, PA 17051. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home. shiveryfuneralhome.com