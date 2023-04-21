LYKENS - Jacob K. Esh, age 56, of Lykens, died April 14, 2023, at home. He was born on September 24, 1966 in Gordonville, PA the son of Reuben F. Esh and Mary (King) Esh. Jacob was married to Anna Grace (Lontz) Esh.
Jacob was a Deacon of the Old Order Amish Church. He worked as a farmer and S&L Spindles.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Mark Allen Esh, Levi Melvin Esh, David Elmer Esh, Ervin Jay Esh, Jacob K. Esh, Jr., Raymond Luke Esh, Nathan Matthew Esh, daughters Suzanne Elizabeth Esh, Miriam Joy Esh, Linda Grace Esh, Rebecca Hope Esh, Naomi Faith Esh, brothers Levi Esh, Reuben Esh, Wilmer Esh, and sisters Naomi Esh, Linda Esh, Susan Esh, Becky Esh, Amanda Esh.
Services were held on April 17, 2023 at 11:00 am with burial immediately following.
