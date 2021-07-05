Jacob J. Fisher, age 78 of 142 Hess Road, Quarryville, passed away on Saturday, July 3rd, 2021. He was the husband of Fannie Zook Stoltzfus and the late Annie K. Stoltzfus. He was born in Paradise son of the late David E. and Fannie Smucker Fisher. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 15 children: Rachel K. wife of Emanuel B. King, Jr. of Indiana, Fannie S. wife of Daniel B. King of Quarryville, David E. husband of Sarah Stoltzfus Fisher of Christiana, Sadie S. wife of John M. King of Kentucky, Mattie S. wife of Abner Lapp of Quarryville, Annie S. wife of Sylvan M. Esch of Peach Bottom, Benjamin S. husband of Katie Stoltzfus Fisher of Quarryville, Katie S. wife of Benuel K. Blank of Christiana, Rebecca Z. wife of Daniel S. Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, John Z. husband of Mary Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Madisonburg, Katie Z. wife of Levi F. Stoltzfus of Elizabethtown, Levi Z. husband of Lavina Glick Stoltzfus of Nottingham, Barbara Z. wife of Aaron Fisher of Christiana, David Z. husband of Rebecca King Stoltzfus of Ephrata, Henry Z. Stoltzfus at home, 125 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, 6 brothers: Aaron Fisher of Bart, Jonathon Fisher of kirkwood, Ammon Fisher of Quarryville, Roy husband of Sylvia Lapp Fisher of Quarryville, David husband of Rachel Stoltzfus Fisher of Paradise, and Gideon husband of Sadie Stoltzfus Fisher of Quarryville. He was preceded in death by 3 great-grandchildren, a brother, Levi Fisher the late husband of Rachel Miller Fisher of Mill Hall, and a sister, Katie Stoltzfus.
A funeral service will take place at the late home, 142 Hess Road, Quarryville, on Monday, July 5th at 9:00 a.m. E.S.T. with interment in Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
