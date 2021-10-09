Jacob H. Peachey, 67, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Jacob H. and Emma Beiler Peachey.
He is survived by: three brothers, Christian (Ella) Peachey of College Grove, TN, Ezra (Delores) Peachey of Ephrata, Benjamin Peachey of Nashville, TN; seven sisters, Levina Peachey of Apple Creek, OH, Ella (Jake) Ebersol of Leola, Fannie Delauter of Ephrata, Emma (Jake) Blank, Leah (Joseph) Glick both of Gordonville, Naomi (Urie) Lantz of Newburg, PA, Sadie Peachey of Boyertown, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents and two nephews.
The viewing will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 6-8:00 DST at the home of Jacob and Emma Blank, 32 Lesal Road, Gordonville. The funeral will be private with the interment in Dry Hill Cemetery. Please omit flowers.
