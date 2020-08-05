Jacob H. Mertz, 83, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in West Earl Township to the late John F. and Mabel G. (Heiser) Mertz and was the husband of the late Doris A. (Metzler) Mertz who passed away in 2008.
He was a member of the Akron Church of the Brethren, where he was a Sunday school teacher and past moderator.
Jacob was a driver for the Manheim Auto Auction and in earlier years, he worked for the Miller, Hess & Company Shoe Factory followed by Hope Hosiery Mill. He enjoyed hunting and gardening and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially of Dale Earnhardt, Sr. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Jacob is survived by three children, Kerwin Jacob Mertz of Akron, Pamela Sue Steere, wife of Johnathan Steere of Leonardtown, MD, Keith Allen Mertz, husband of Molly (Jenison) Mertz of Alexandria, VA; a grandson, Nathaniel Steere; seven siblings, John H. (Mae) Mertz, James H. (Patricia) Mertz, Ruth H. (the late Wilbur) Leed, Mark H. (Karen) Mertz, Samuel H. (Sandy) Mertz, David H. (Sharon) Mertz, Mary Carol (Howard) Parnell and two sisters-in-law, Dee Mertz and Barbara Mertz.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Anna, Paul and Luke Mertz.
The family asks that masks be worn during all services. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at the Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main Street, Akron. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Akron Church of the Brethren starting at 10 AM with Pastor Timothy Fleener officiating. Interment will take place in the Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Jacob's memory may be made to the Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main Street, Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
