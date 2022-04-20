Jacob H. Lapp, 76 of 5869 Buena Vista Rd., Gap, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday, Apr. 19, 2022 at home. He was the son of the late Christ S. and Katie Hertzler Lapp. He was the husband of the late Fannie F. Riehl Lapp who died in 2017. A farmer, Mr. Lapp was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: seven children, Christ S. husband of Katie Beiler Lapp, Coatesville, Mary R. wife of Daniel S. Stoltzfus, Narvon, Katie R. wife of M. Daniel Stoltzfus, Spring Glen, Elizabeth A. wife of Ephraim J. Lapp, Millersburg, Rachel R. wife of Eli Stoltzfus, Coatesville, Ruth L. wife of Amos S. Stoltzfus, Gap, John H. husband of Michelle Parker Lapp, Bolivar, MO; 31 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Emma married to Elam Zook, Bird-in-Hand, Naomi married to Elmer Stoltzfus, MD, Anna married to Abner Riehl, Irish Valley, Ruth married to John Stoltzfus, Narvon, Rebecca Lapp, Gap; brother-in-law, David married to Mary Stoltzfus. He was preceded in death by: four grandchildren and sisters, Lizzie Stoltzfus and Katie Lapp.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. EST, Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022 at the home of Amos and Rachel Lantz, 383 Mt. Vernon Rd., Gap. Friends may call at the late home till the service. Interment: Buena Vista Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's-Leola
