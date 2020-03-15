Jacob H. Killheffer died at the age of 89 on March 9, 2020 at United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz, where he had resided for the last nine months. He was born in Lancaster and was the husband of Flossie M. Killheffer, who died in 2017. He is survived by his daughters, Lorraine Killheffer of Lancaster and Cathy Kirchner (Charles) of Sun City Center, Florida; and his nieces, Regina Zimmerman (Robert) of Reinholds, Carol Keene (Bruce) of Orefield, and Rita Ressler (John) of Brownstown.
Jake graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1951. He worked for many years in the machine shops of Armstrong and Kerr Glass Manufacturing, in addition to running his own electrical business.
No viewing or funeral service will be held. Contributions in Jake's memory may be made to United Zion Retirement Community (722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543) or to the Alzheimer's Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601).
