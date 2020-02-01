Jacob G. Esch, 84, of 182 Hidden Acres Lane in Dornsife, PA passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at his home. Born in Intercourse, he was the son of the late Samuel and Sylvia Glick Esch. He was the husband of Katie King Esch. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 9 children. Naomi married to David B. Smucker, Dornsife; Elizabeth married to Elam R. Stoltzfus, Williamsport; Sam married to Barbara Stoltzfus Esch, Allenwood; Sylvia married to Benuel Zook, Beech Creek; Jonas married to Barbie Lantz Esch, Dornsife; Elam married to Mary Kauffman Esch, Dornsife; Leroy married to Naomi Stoltzfus Esch, Narvon; Ephraim married to Martha Zook Esch, Dornsife; Omar married to the late Verna Stoltzfus Esch, Dornsife; 80 grandchildren; 136 great-grandchildren; siblings Elam married to Anna King Esch; Naomi Esch Stoltzfus, widow of Elam; Katie Esch Stoltzfus, widow of Joseph; sister-in-law Sylvia Esh Esch, widow of David. He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters John and Mary Esch Beiler; Ephraim and Sarah Beiler Esch; Leroy and Rache Esch Beiler; a sister Lena Esch; two grandsons Jacob Esch and Benuel Zook, Jr.
The viewing and funeral will be held at the home of Elam Esch: 184, Hidden Acres Lane, Dornsife PA 17823. The funeral will begin at 9:00am on Monday, February 3, 2020.
