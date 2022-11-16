Jacob Eugene "Gene" Schock, 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 11, 2022 at his residence at St. Anne's Retirement Community. He was the husband of the late Sherilyn Diller Schock with whom he shared 33 years of marriage before she passed away on February 1, 2017. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Jacob F., Jr and Katie Ginder Schock.
Gene worked at Funk Brothers, Inc. and was a Road Supervisor for Manor Township for more than 20 years, before his retirement. Following his retirement, he worked part time at Kreider's Mulch. Gene was a member of Manor Church. He enjoyed bowling, having been a member of a bowling league, riding his motorcycle and hunting. He was also a volunteer for Washington Boro Fire Company, Blue Rock Fire and Rescue and their Fire Police.
Gene is survived by two sisters: Kathryn (Marvin) Roberts, Holtwood and Linda (Kim) Yousey, McAlisterville. One brother: Richard (Sharon) Schock, Lancaster. Three nieces. Five nephews. Six great-nephews and three great-nieces. He was preceded in death by two sisters: Fern and Faye Schock.
The Funeral Service will be held at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Lawrence Metzler, officiating. Interment in Mattie Schock Cemetery, Manor Township. Friends may call at the church for a viewing from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Blue Rock Fire and Rescue, 26 East Charlotte St., Millersville, PA 17551 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
