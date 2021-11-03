Jacob Elwood Geltmacher, 31, of Marietta passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Fondly known as “Jake” or “Jakey” to family, he was the beloved son of Barry L. Geltmacher, Jr., and Doris E. Rice Geltmacher of Mount Joy and will be deeply missed by his twin brother Abram L. Geltmacher married to Heidi Lawrence Geltmacher of Maytown and his niece Dellen. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother Miriam, wife of the late Barry L. Geltmacher, Sr.
Jake was a graduate of Donegal High School, class of 2008, where he was on the wrestling and football teams all four years of high school. He was currently employed by Arconic Mill Products of Lancaster where he was in the Team Support for the packing department. An avid body builder, Jake competed in Power Lifting competitions throughout the East Coast. An avid hunter, he was an accomplished outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with his father, brother, and Pap in the woods at their camp in Mifflin County. Most important to Jake was helping others. Jake was a young man with a big heart, who would do anything for anyone at any time.
There will forever be a hole in our hearts without you Jacob. But our memories and our time spent with you will help heal our brokenness. With our faith in the Lord, we believe Jake and his Pap are sitting together next to a tree talking about their new forever lives. We love you with all of our hearts!
A Memorial Service honoring Jakey’s life will be held at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta PA held on Saturday, November 6th, 2021. PLEASE NOTE the service will begin promptly at 1 pm. Jake’s family will receive friends from 11 to 12:45 PM and immediately following the service. Memorial contributions to Rainbows End Youth Services, 105 Fairview Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 would be deeply appreciated. To leave a condolence, please visit Jake’s memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.
