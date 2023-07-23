Jacob E. Holsinger, 96, of Ephrata, PA and formerly of Brunnerville, PA, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Jake was born in Clay Township, PA, son of the late Jacob S. and Kathryn Shaub Holsinger. He was a lifetime resident of the area and a member of Brickerville United Lutheran Church for 87 years.
He worked at Wilbur Chocolate in Lititz for 25 years, the former Howmet in Lancaster for 13 years, and most recently at the Manheim Auto Auction for 14 years. In his retirement he was an active volunteer at the former Heart of Lancaster Hospital in Lititz.
Jake is survived by twin sons: Lowell E. (Linda) Holsinger and Robert L. Holsinger; two granddaughters: Stephanie (Alan) Rodriguez and Ann (Greg) Garman; two grandsons: David (Holly) Holsinger and Dale Holsinger; and three great-grandchildren: Ben, Katy, and Erin.
Also surviving are four stepchildren: Anita (Sam) Soto, Randy (Martha) Brubaker, Sheldon (Sheila) Brubaker, and Scott (Jennifer) Brubaker; four step-granddaughters: Kendra (Michael) Zimmerman, Kristi (Andy) Leonhard, Alicia Brubaker, and Abigail Brubaker; one step-grandson: Vincent (Lacey) Brubaker; and nine step-great-grandchildren: Cole, Sydney, Hayden, Piper, Caleb, John, Hope, Thea, and Amelia.
In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by his first wife, Ethel Hollinger Holsinger in 1985 and his second wife, Etta Walters Brubaker Holsinger in 2019; and three siblings: Mary, Mark, and Samuel Holsinger.
Jake's family would like to thank the caring staff at Ephrata Manor for the wonderful care that Jake received.
Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Scott V. Brubaker will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 at Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 East 28th Div. Hwy., Lititz, PA 17543. Friends will be received before the service from 10-11 a.m.
Place of interment will be the adjoining Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jake's memory to the Benevolent Fund at Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.