Jacob E. Ebersol, 81, of 474-A Hollander Rd., Gordonville, passed away at home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the husband of Leah S. Zook Ebersol. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Abram and Annie Zook Ebersol. A wheelwright for Witmer Coach Shop, Mr. Ebersol was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are: three children, John husband of Mary Beiler Ebersol, Gordonville, Sarah wife of Jonas Byler, New Holland, Barbara wife of Henry Glick, Lancaster; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John and Amos Ebersol; a sister-in-law, Mary Ebersol. He was preceded in death by: a sister; two brothers; a great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be private from the late home with interment following in Dry Hill Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
