Jacob D. Funk

Jacob D. "Jack" Funk, 75, of Manheim passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Frank and Ruth Haldeman Funk. Jack retired as a molder at the Buck Iron Foundry, Quarryville. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Jack enjoyed playing golf, jigsaw puzzles and he was an avid watcher of Fox News and Philadelphia Sports. He also loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Surviving is a son, Jason D. husband of Melissa Simmons Funk of Manheim; four grandchildren: Brittani fiancée of Jordan Snyder, Xavier Velez, Amber and Jovi Funk; a sister, Jean Miller of Manheim and three brothers: Michael Funk of Manheim, Larry Funk of Elizabethtown and James Funk of Manheim. He was preceded in death by three sisters: Peggy Funk, Mary Strack and Karen Funk.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a public viewing at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
