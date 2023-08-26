Jacob B. Stoltzfus of Spring Mills, passed away at his home on August 24, 2023. He was 81. Born February 4, 1942, in Gap, PA, Jacob was a son of the late Mose D. and Lydia K. "Blank" Stoltzfus. On November 18, 1975, Jacob married Sara Ann Beiler who survives.
A visitation was held all day, Friday, August 25, 2023. The funeral was held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Stoltzfus farm. Jacob will be laid to rest in the Penns Valley Cemetery in rural Aaronsburg. Arrangements were entrusted to the Steven R. Neff Funeral Home.
