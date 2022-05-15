Jacob B. Garman

Jacob B. "Jake" Garman, 93, of Lititz, died peacefully after a brief illness on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at United Zion Retirement Community where he had resided since 2017. Born in Elizabeth Township, he was the son of the late Joseph and Annie Bruckhart Garman. Jake was the loving husband of Kathryn Long Garman for 63 years prior to her passing in 2017.
Prior to retirement, Jake was a co-owner of Garman's Garage, Inc. Lititz, where he was well known for his expert mechanic skills but more importantly for his service and interactions with his customers. He had a quiet peace and strength about him that had a tremendously positive impact on his family and those around him. Jake was a faithful and active member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rothsville for over 60 years. His interests included woodworking, landscaping, and traveling with his wife and friends extensively throughout North America as well as cruises to Alaska and the islands.
Surviving are a daughter, Donna J. wife of Donald A. Sherman of Ephrata, a son, Randal D. husband of Holly L. Garman of Lititz, three grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Preceding him in death are two sisters, Mary Hershey and Esther Kreider, as well as two brothers, Martin Garman and Monroe Garman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Wednesday evening May 18, 2022 from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Rothsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jacob's memory can be made to the United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, or the Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church memorial fund, 36 Church Street, Lititz, PA 17543, or to the charity of one's choice. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com