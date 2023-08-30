Jacob A. Jutzi, 83, of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, August 26th, 2023.
Jake is survived by his wife Dorothy of 60 years. He is also survived by 3 sons: Joe (Doreen) of Havre de Grace, Maryland; Bill (Linda) of Milwaukie, Oregon; and Tim (Sabrena) of Etters, PA. Jake loved his grandchildren: Katie, Alec, Darlene, Julianna, Willa, Griffin, Aaron, Jonah, and Sara; and his four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents George and Lena, Jake is preceded in death by his siblings George, Jack, Lena & Anna.
Jake retired as a District Manager at Spencer Shoe Company (later Baker Shoe). He also owned Jake's Travel Service, where he enjoyed filling charter buses to Atlantic City, baseball games, football games, and plane trips to Las Vegas.
Jake belonged to St. James Catholic Church in Lititz where he ran the church bingo for years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Third Degree and the St. James Men's Club. Jake lived in Lititz from 1976 2007; moved to Pittsburgh 2007-2013; and back to the area in Lancaster in 2013.
A service will be held at a later date in Pittsburgh. It was important to Jake to help those in need. In lieu of flowers, honor him by helping your neighbor.
