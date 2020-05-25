Jacob A. Beiler, 64, of Hickory House Nursing Home, Honey Brook, formerly of Leola, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 of complications from Parkinson's. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Leroy K. and Rachel Esch Beiler. He worked as a machine operator for Keystone Wood Specialties, Smoketown. Jacob enjoyed golf and riding the bike trails.
Survivors include: brothers, Leroy of Lititz, Sam married to Lisa Beiler, Maryville, TN; a niece; three nephews; uncles and aunts. A brother, Aaron, preceded him in death.
Graveside Services: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Eby's Cemetery, 53 W. Eby Rd., (Monterey) Leola, PA. Furman's – Leola
