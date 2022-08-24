Jackson B. Goeke, Sr., 91 of Mount Joy passed away, surrounded by his loving family on August 21, 2022. He was born in Browns Mills, NJ to the late George and Anna Jackson Goeke.
He worked with Yellow Freight for a number of years until his eventual retirement. Jackson was an outdoorsman who enjoyed boating and fishing. He was a boxer in his younger years and also took up golf in his later years. Jackson attended Grace Baptist Church in York.
Jackson leaves behind his wife of twenty-six years Debra Rexroad Goeke of Mount Joy; six children, George, Robert, and Jackson Goeke, Jr., Cheryl Eckman, Barbara Schultheiss, Charity Kinard-Korzen; thirteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Evelyn Richwine and Walter, Richard, and Ronald Goeke.
Services for Jackson will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Delaware Valley Chapter, 600 Corporate Circle, Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
