Jacklyn (Jackie) M. (Ulmer) Shissler, 74, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born September 8, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert Ulmer and Esther (Flawd) Ulmer.
Jackie is survived by her children, son, Kenneth L. Shissler, Jr. and daughter, Karen L. Young and son-in-law, Gary Young. Her grandchildren, who gave her much joy, Austin and Bryanna Young and Sharisse Hess; her brother, Gilbert (Robin) Ulmer and sister, Virginia (Michael) Granbois. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored.
Jackie enjoyed being with her family and attending the sporting events of Austin and Bryanna, reading and watching game shows. A day to celebrate Jackie will be determined at a later date. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com
