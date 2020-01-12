Jackie Slabach, 41, passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
With sad, heavy hearts we had to say goodbye too soon and let Jackie, our daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, get her wings and fly.
Jackie loved sports of all kinds and was very competitive. She graduated from Cocalico High School where she excelled in sports and West Chester University where she played field hockey.
After college she became an outside sales rep for Staples where she enjoyed getting new accounts.
Jackie loved her family, friends, pets, and engaging in conversation with anyone she met. She had a beautiful smile, outgoing personality, and was loved by many.
Her favorite places to go with her family were the beach and the mountains. Jackie loved tubing, hanging out, taking walks, and fishing at Rattlesnake Camp where she was "The Queen of the Stream."
She leaves behind her loving parents David and Cindy Slabach, loyal, devoted sister Jamie Davis, and her beautiful, caring niece Jada Davis who was "the light of her life." Also remaining are longtime companion Dave Rolinski, best friend Lenette Althouse, childhood friend Emily Wagner, maternal grandmother Audrey Getz, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Predeceased by maternal grandfather James L. Getz and paternal grandparents Harry and Fern Slabach.
The family wants to thank the doctors and nurses who helped us all through this sad time.
A special thank you to Aunt Dixie Snader and Lenette for all the support these past 2 months. It meant a lot to Jackie and us.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jackie's memory to Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, Leola Ambulance Assoc., SPCA, or Hospice & Community Care.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
We will all miss and love her forever.
In honor of Jackie, give someone you love a hug and tell them you love them.
